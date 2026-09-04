IDF: 10 Palestinian suspects arrested, weapons manufacturing tools seized in West Bank raid

The IDF says it has arrested 10 people and seized and destroyed more than 30 machines used to produce weapons during a raid this week in the West Bank.

The military says it has wrapped up a 48-hour counterterror operation in and around the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

IDF forces, guided by the Shin Bet, “searched hundreds of locations, questioned dozens of suspects, and arrested more than 10 wanted individuals,” the military says.

Troops destroyed more than 30 lathes used to manufacture weapons and also seized rifles, handguns and ammunition, the IDF adds.