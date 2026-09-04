Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

IDF: 10 Palestinian suspects arrested, weapons manufacturing tools seized in West Bank raid

Today, 9:47 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Lathes used to make weapons seized by the IDF during a West Bank raid, in a handout photo released September 4, 2026. (IDF)
Lathes used to make weapons seized by the IDF during a West Bank raid, in a handout photo released September 4, 2026. (IDF)

The IDF says it has arrested 10 people and seized and destroyed more than 30 machines used to produce weapons during a raid this week in the West Bank.

The military says it has wrapped up a 48-hour counterterror operation in and around the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

IDF forces, guided by the Shin Bet, “searched hundreds of locations, questioned dozens of suspects, and arrested more than 10 wanted individuals,” the military says.

Troops destroyed more than 30 lathes used to manufacture weapons and also seized rifles, handguns and ammunition, the IDF adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.