Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Satellite images show Iran rapidly working to rebuild nuclear facility bombed by Israel

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:15 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An overview of the construction site at Iran's Taleghan 2 facility, located at the Parchin military complex, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Tehran, as seen in a Vantor Technologies satellite image taken on September 13, 2026, and annotated by the Institute for Science and International Security. (Vantor Technologies, Institute for Science and International Security)
An overview of the construction site at Iran's Taleghan 2 facility, located at the Parchin military complex, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Tehran, as seen in a Vantor Technologies satellite image taken on September 13, 2026, and annotated by the Institute for Science and International Security. (Vantor Technologies, Institute for Science and International Security)

Iran is rapidly advancing the reconstruction of a nuclear facility that was previously bombed by Israel, according to satellite images cited in a report by the Institute for Science and International Security.

The institute, known as ISIS, says that Iran has been “rapidly moving forward with the reconstruction of the Taleghan 2 facility,” located at the Parchin military complex, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Tehran.

Taleghan 2 was struck by Israel in October 2024, during a retaliation for an Iranian missile attack on Israel earlier that month, and bombed again by the Israeli Air Force in March amid the recent war, after the military said Iran had been restoring the site following the first strikes.

An overview of the construction site at Iran’s Taleghan 2 facility, located at the Parchin military complex, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Tehran, as seen in a Vantor Technologies satellite image taken on September 13, 2026, and annotated by the Institute for Science and International Security. (Vantor Technologies, Institute for Science and International Security)

The IDF has said that in recent years, Iran used the site for “the development of advanced explosives and for conducting sensitive experiments as part of the AMAD Project,” Iran’s alleged secret nuclear weapons development program. Western intelligence has suggested Tehran carried out tests relevant to nuclear bomb detonations there more than two decades ago.

In its latest report, the institute says Vantor Technologies satellite imagery from September 13 shows that “Iran has erected a tarp above the destroyed hardened buried facility, hiding the reconstruction activity that is occurring underneath from satellite view or aerial reconnaissance.”

“Significant activity can be seen throughout the construction site. Construction vehicles, including dump trucks, bulldozers, concrete pump trucks and concrete mixers, and cranes, are actively working to rebuild the facility,” the report says.

A close-up view of the reconstruction activities at Iran’s Taleghan 2 facility, located at the Parchin military complex, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Tehran, as seen in a Vantor Technologies satellite image taken September 13, 2026, and annotated by the Institute for Science and International Security. (Vantor Technologies, Institute for Science and International Security)

The institute notes that in June 2026, initial repair work took place at Taleghan 2, with Iran “repairing and placing concrete caps over the penetration holes caused by the multiple bunker buster weapons dropped on the facility” by the Israeli Air Force.

The images show that Iran has also built a new “concrete apron reinforcement on the right side of the facility,” which the report says will “provide additional blast protection from an aerial attack.”

“Significant questions remain as to Iran’s plans for the facility; not least is why Iran keeps rebuilding it,” says the institute. “What is clear is that Iran remains committed to rebuilding this facility, a deeply concerning development considering the long history of nuclear weapons research and development activities that occurred there.”

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