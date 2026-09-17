Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Police chief said to approve new senior appointments despite Ben Gvir’s refusal to sign off

By Noam Lehmann Today, 6:45 pm
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National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (right) and police chief Danny Levy attend a ceremony at the Israel Police headquarters in Jerusalem, November 30, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (right) and police chief Danny Levy attend a ceremony at the Israel Police headquarters in Jerusalem, November 30, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Police chief Daniel Levy reportedly approves a second slate of senior appointments despite National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s refusal to sign off on them.

The latest appointments are to positions with the rank of commander — the police’s fourth-highest rank — according to a message from Levy cited by the Ynet news site.

Levy approved 50 appointments last week to roles with the rank of assistant commissioner — the third-highest rank — but Ben Gvir said he would not sign off on any non-urgent senior appointments because of the proximity to the October 27 election.

However, sources from both the police and the National Security Ministry have been quoted in Hebrew media — including the pro-government Channel 14 — as saying the dispute is over officers whom Levy wants to promote, but Ben Gvir opposes because of their purported links to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Police also reportedly accuse the ministry of failing to transfer a NIS 330 million ($108.8 million) budget, while the ministry accuses police of being too profligate in its spending.

Amid the disagreement, National Security Ministry and police officials have told each other that they would stop holding joint meetings, Haaretz reports.

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