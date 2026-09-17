Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Macron after meeting Lebanese, Jordanian leaders: Stable Lebanon central to Mideast peace

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:54 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, left, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun pose before a meeting at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, September 17, 2026. (Thibault Camus/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, left, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun pose before a meeting at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, September 17, 2026. (Thibault Camus/AP)

A peaceful Lebanon is “hope reborn for the entire Middle East,” says French President Emmanuel Macron as leaders from France, Lebanon, and Jordan meet to discuss ways to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“A sovereign and stable Lebanon is a decisive step toward peace and stability for the entire region,” he adds.

Writing on X, Macron says that “only diplomacy and dialogue can put an end to an escalation with no way out.”

He says that France emphasized today “the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb.”

Macron also calls the Israeli-Palestinian conflict another source of instability in the region.

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