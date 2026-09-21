Palestinian worker found dead in Umm al-Fahm reportedly fell from height, avoided medical treatment for fear of prosecution

The Palestinian worker whose body was found today in the northern Arab city of Umm al-Fahm is identified in Arabic media as Omar sl-Sadda, from the village of Jit in the northern West Bank.

Sadda, who was in Israel without a permit, reportedly fell from an elevated surface several days ago but avoided seeking treatment out of fear he would be prosecuted for his status and would lose his source of income.

Israel has severely restricted the entry of Palestinian laborers from the West Bank since the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023.

The unemployment rate in the West Bank in the second quarter of 2026 was nearly 28%, about double the rate before the onslaught, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Central Bureau of Statistics.