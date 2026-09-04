Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Russian-Israeli historian said to be detained by Israel reportedly suspected of espionage

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:31 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Artyom Kirpichenok. (Social media, used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Artyom Kirpichenok. (Social media, used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Representatives of a Russian-Israeli historian who has reportedly been held in Shin Bet custody since disappearing upon his arrival in Israel early last month say he is suspected of espionage and contact with a foreign intelligence agent.

Artyom Kirpichenok, who lives in Russia and is known for his criticism of Israel, came to Israel on August 4 for a conference but hasn’t been seen since getting off the plane. Family and friends who have tried to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Representatives of Kirpichenok tell Russian news site Meduza that “according to unofficial information,” the historian was investigated over suspicions he “engaged in espionage and communicated with an agent of a foreign intelligence service.”

Meduza reports that “the charges in question are classified as serious,” but Kirpichenok’s lawyer “does not know exactly what the historian is being accused of.”

According to the report, an indictment against Kirpichenok was set to be filed today, “at which point the defense would be able to access the investigation materials.”

This morning, Israeli authorities announced that an indictment was filed by the State Attorney’s Office against an Israeli civilian for “security offenses” involving a “foreign influence” campaign, without providing any further details.

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