US bombs Iranian tankers after attempted missile strikes on warship; IRGC threatens response

The US has struck multiple Iranian tankers in response to more attempted missile attacks on a Navy warship, according to a US official, who speaks on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

It marks the latest tit-for-tat strikes as Washington and Tehran lurch back toward fighting during more than six months of war.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy warns crews of oil tankers near ports in Kuwait and Bahrain to immediately leave their vessels, saying the ships could be targeted in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian tankers.

The warning, carried by Iranian state television, says the US military targeted several Iranian oil tankers. It accuses Kuwait and Bahrain of hosting US forces and assisting in the attacks.

The IRGC warns tanker crews to abandon their vessels whether they are at anchor or docked, saying they “will be targeted.”