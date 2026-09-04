Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026
Trump again claims that US may soon hit Iran’s Pickaxe mountain nuclear site
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump again claims that the US may soon hit Iran’s Pickaxe mountain nuclear site.
“We may hit Pickaxe Mountain very soon… if there is anything going on with Pickaxe,” Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.
Trump has been threatening to strike Pickaxe for months, declaring already in July that the US may do so soon.
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