Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

US diesel prices hit new high amid Iran war disruption, organization reports

By AFP Today, 3:25 pm
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Gas prices for regular and diesel fuel are displayed at a BP gas station, in Mundelein, Illinois, April 15, 2026. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)
Gas prices for regular and diesel fuel are displayed at a BP gas station, in Mundelein, Illinois, April 15, 2026. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

The price of diesel — the vital fuel used for road hauling, agriculture and construction — hits a new record in the United States today, the AAA motorists’ association says amid disruption from the US war with Iran.

The price is now $5.85 a gallon, up from $3.71 a year ago, the AAA says.

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