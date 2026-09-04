Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026
US diesel prices hit new high amid Iran war disruption, organization reports
The price of diesel — the vital fuel used for road hauling, agriculture and construction — hits a new record in the United States today, the AAA motorists’ association says amid disruption from the US war with Iran.
The price is now $5.85 a gallon, up from $3.71 a year ago, the AAA says.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here