Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

By Reuters Today, 3:20 am
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The US Military says it killed four people in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday, alleging that the vessel was involved in drug trafficking.

“Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking,” the military’s Southern Command posts on X.

The attack is the latest in a campaign dating back to last year that targets what the Trump administration describes as “narco-terrorists.” Rights groups have labeled the attacks “extrajudicial killings.”

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