Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean
The US Military says it killed four people in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday, alleging that the vessel was involved in drug trafficking.
“Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking,” the military’s Southern Command posts on X.
The attack is the latest in a campaign dating back to last year that targets what the Trump administration describes as “narco-terrorists.” Rights groups have labeled the attacks “extrajudicial killings.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Ed Sheeran says situation in Gaza ‘unjustifiable’ after pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore booted from tour
- ‘Israel cannot survive with no friends’: Pro-Israel US rep. says polls showing declining support for Jewish state should be translated to Hebrew
- US embassy in Israel issues security alert over Houthi-Saudi Arabia fighting
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