Ed Sheeran says situation in Gaza ‘unjustifiable’ after pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore booted from tour

Pop star Ed Sheeran says the situation in Gaza is “unjustifiable,” following a wave of criticism that he had failed to back his opening act’s pro-Palestinian comments.
“What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate,” he says as he opens his show in Philadelphia without rapper Macklemore, who was booted from the Loop Tour after shouting “Free Palestine” at a New Jersey concert earlier this month.
“I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so, so sorry,” an emotional Sheeran says.
Sheeran, 35, has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, instead blaming the tour promoter.
Four supporting acts subsequently walked out on the “Shape of You” singer, issuing public statements citing their support for Palestinians.
At a time when a growing number of artists are speaking out against the conflict in Gaza, sparked by the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, and against West Bank settler violence, Sheeran has maintained his apolitical stance.
“I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them,” the British performer said Tuesday on Instagram.
However, he said, “those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum.”
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