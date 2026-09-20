Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

Trump returns to White House from Camp David a day earlier than scheduled; no reason given

By ToI Staff and AFP Today, 4:35 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House from Camp David after cutting his trip short, having originally been scheduled to return on Sunday night.

The White House does not offer an explanation for the change to his schedule, but the change came after the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said that the Iran-backed group fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh at dawn, after a fire broke out near the Saudi capital’s international airport.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.