Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026
Trump returns to White House from Camp David a day earlier than scheduled; no reason given
US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House from Camp David after cutting his trip short, having originally been scheduled to return on Sunday night.
The White House does not offer an explanation for the change to his schedule, but the change came after the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said that the Iran-backed group fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh at dawn, after a fire broke out near the Saudi capital’s international airport.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Ed Sheeran says situation in Gaza ‘unjustifiable’ after pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore booted from tour
- US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean
- ‘Israel cannot survive with no friends’: Pro-Israel US rep. says polls showing declining support for Jewish state should be translated to Hebrew
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here