Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Israeli troops destroy mile-long Hamas tunnel in IDF-held portion of Gaza Strip
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Israeli troops razed a two-kilometer (1.2 miles) tunnel in the IDF-held portion of the Gaza Strip recently, the military says.
The IDF says it comes amid efforts to clear the areas of the Strip under Israeli control of Hamas infrastructure.
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