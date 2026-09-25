Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Israeli troops destroy mile-long Hamas tunnel in IDF-held portion of Gaza Strip

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:04 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli troops razed a two-kilometer (1.2 miles) tunnel in the IDF-held portion of the Gaza Strip recently, the military says.

The IDF says it comes amid efforts to clear the areas of the Strip under Israeli control of Hamas infrastructure.

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