Jerusalem attacker said to have tried to stab civilians before police intervened

A man who attempted a stabbing attack overnight in Jerusalem reportedly tried to first stab civilians who managed to get away.

According to an unsourced report in the Ynet news site, the attacker arrived via motorcycle, parked nearby and attempted to stab civilians who ran and called the police.

Border Police officers who were nearby were dispatched and “neutralized” the attacker. It was not immediately clear if the suspect was killed.

The report says the attacker had a blue Israeli ID card, meaning he is either a citizen or permanent resident.