Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Jerusalem attacker said to have tried to stab civilians before police intervened

Today, 7:57 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

A man who attempted a stabbing attack overnight in Jerusalem reportedly tried to first stab civilians who managed to get away.

According to an unsourced report in the Ynet news site, the attacker arrived via motorcycle, parked nearby and attempted to stab civilians who ran and called the police.

Border Police officers who were nearby were dispatched and “neutralized” the attacker. It was not immediately clear if the suspect was killed.

The report says the attacker had a blue Israeli ID card, meaning he is either a citizen or permanent resident.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.