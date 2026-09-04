Four more arrested, including an IDF conscript, on suspicion of settler violence

Police arrested four more people, including an Israel Defense Forces conscript, on Thursday in connection with suspected settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, in addition to an arrest announced earlier that day of a 19-year-old.

Two of those arrested were settlers set to depart from Ben Gurion Airport to Ukraine’s Uman ahead of the Hasidic pilgrimage there on next week’s Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah.

One was a 16-year-old suspected of nationalist crimes in the northern West Bank, and the other an 18-year-old suspected of arson, according to police.

Following their respective interrogations, the 16-year-old was released under restrictive conditions. Police said the 18-year-old would be brought before a judge on Friday to have his detention extended.

Another of the suspects was an IDF conscript arrested in cooperation with military police on suspicion of “involvement in these incidents,” police said in a statement.

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And a 29-year-old settler suspected of violence was also arrested in northern Israel for repeatedly violating an IDF decree that required him to report to a police station on a daily basis, according to police.

He was interrogated and will also be brought before a judge on Friday to have his detention extended, police said.

Earlier Thursday, police announced the first arrest of a suspect, a 19-year-old settler, in a Saturday attack on the Palestinian town of Qusra, when dozens of settlers took over a home with a family inside.

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One Palestinian woman was reportedly injured in the attack and taken to a local hospital.

Qusra, located southeast of Nablus, has been the target of a wave of recent settler attacks, including a weeks-long siege on a number of Palestinian homes, which has drawn international attention to the village and has caused a prolonged military deployment in the area that has itself led to the forced displacement of several Palestinian families from their homes.

Settler violence has surged in recent months, with daily attacks and harassment. Prosecutions are rare, and critics accuse the IDF and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of condoning or even encouraging the violence.

On Wednesday, dozens to a hundred people gathered in central Jerusalem to protest the phenomenon. The demonstration, publicized as a call to “stop Jewish terrorism,” was organized by a coalition of civil society and peace groups. The crowd, which skewed older, held signs reading: “I will not be silent” and “How much more blood will be spilled?”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.