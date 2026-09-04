Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Gantz, Erdan reportedly decide not to run together ahead of election

Today, 2:07 pm
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Unity party chairman Gilad Erdan (left) and Blue and White party head MK Benny Gantz in a photo montage. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90; Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Unity party chairman Gilad Erdan (left) and Blue and White party head MK Benny Gantz in a photo montage. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90; Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Negotiations for a union between Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party and Gilad Erdan’s Unity party appear to have fallen apart.

According to Hebrew media reports, following a meeting today between the two, Gantz said he is not interested in joining their parties together.

The deadline to submit finalized electoral slates for the October 7 election is Tuesday evening.

A number of parties who are seen in polls as unlikely to cross the electoral threshold have been engaged in last-minute merger talks ahead of the deadline.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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