Gantz, Erdan reportedly decide not to run together ahead of election

Negotiations for a union between Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party and Gilad Erdan’s Unity party appear to have fallen apart.

According to Hebrew media reports, following a meeting today between the two, Gantz said he is not interested in joining their parties together.

The deadline to submit finalized electoral slates for the October 7 election is Tuesday evening.

A number of parties who are seen in polls as unlikely to cross the electoral threshold have been engaged in last-minute merger talks ahead of the deadline.