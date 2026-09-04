Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026
Gantz, Erdan reportedly decide not to run together ahead of election
Negotiations for a union between Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party and Gilad Erdan’s Unity party appear to have fallen apart.
According to Hebrew media reports, following a meeting today between the two, Gantz said he is not interested in joining their parties together.
The deadline to submit finalized electoral slates for the October 7 election is Tuesday evening.
A number of parties who are seen in polls as unlikely to cross the electoral threshold have been engaged in last-minute merger talks ahead of the deadline.
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