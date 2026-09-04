Two trapped tunnel workers rescued alive in Nepal

Two hydropower workers in Nepal were pulled out today from tunnels buried by debris in catastrophic flooding more than a week ago, say Nepali government ministers.

Energy Biraj Bhakta Shrestha confirms a “person was just safely rescued from the tunnel of Trishuli 3A,” followed by a second shortly after.

“We have just received news that another person… has also been rescued,” Home Minister Sudan Gurung says in a statement.

Authorities have been searching for days for any survivors feared trapped inside several hydropower tunnels. The work is ongoing using excavators and other heavy equipment to look for any survivors in the tunnels, the army said yesterday.