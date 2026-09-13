Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026
Houthis report Saudi strikes on rebel stronghold in northern Yemen
Houthi media reports that Saudi Arabia has carried out two strikes on Saada, in the north of Yemen, a stronghold for the pro-Iran group.
The Almasirah TV channel also reports artillery fire in the border district of Monabbih, in the same province. The Houthis have been engaged in renewed fighting with pro-government forces since Yemen’s civil war reignited in July.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here