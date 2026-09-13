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Houthis report Saudi strikes on rebel stronghold in northern Yemen

By AFP Today, 5:56 pm
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Houthi media reports that Saudi Arabia has carried out two strikes on Saada, in the north of Yemen, a stronghold for the pro-Iran group.

The Almasirah TV channel also reports artillery fire in the border district of Monabbih, in the same province. The Houthis have been engaged in renewed fighting with pro-government forces since Yemen’s civil war reignited in July.

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