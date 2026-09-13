Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Leaders of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales reportedly to sign deal aimed at UK’s breakup

By Agencies and ToI Staff Today, 6:36 pm
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The leaders of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales are due to meet tomorrow in the latter’s capital of Cardiff to sign an agreement aimed at dissolving the United Kingdom, according to Britain’s Telegraph newspaper.

US President Donald Trump reiterates his support for Northern Ireland breaking from the United Kingdom to unify with the Republic of Ireland, but says he won’t talk about Scotland becoming independent “yet.”

“You have Northern Ireland and you have Ireland and it would seem to me that one of the naturals of all time is to put them together,” Trump tells reporters during a visit to the Irish Open golf tournament, doubling down on comments made in Dublin yesterday.

“You asked about Scotland. That one I won’t talk about yet. I’ll save that for another day,” he adds.

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