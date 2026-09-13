Kushner: After Doha strike, we used Israel’s ‘global isolation’ against it to push through Gaza deal

In a remote address to a security conference in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner says the administration used Israel’s “global isolation” against it following the strike last year targeting Hamas leaders in Doha in order to broker a hostage-ceasefire deal with the Gaza-ruling terror group.

“Israel did the strike in Doha, which was a terrible thing. It was unsuccessful as a military operation and that led to Israel being globally isolated and we used that dynamic in order to push them into a deal that now, today, they are quite happy with,” Kushner says. “But ultimately it turned out to be great for them and great for the people of Gaza.”

Jared Kushner on Gaza: Israel did the strike in Doha, which was a terrible thing. It was unsuccessful as a military operation, and that led to Israel being globally isolated. And we used that dynamic in order to push them into a deal that now, today, they’re quite happy with.… pic.twitter.com/B6xLZsyzr6 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 13, 2026