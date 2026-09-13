Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Kushner: After Doha strike, we used Israel’s ‘global isolation’ against it to push through Gaza deal

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US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian president following their talks in Kyiv on September 6, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya SAVILOV/AFP)
US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian president following their talks in Kyiv on September 6, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya SAVILOV/AFP)

In a remote address to a security conference in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner says the administration used Israel’s “global isolation” against it following the strike last year targeting Hamas leaders in Doha in order to broker a hostage-ceasefire deal with the Gaza-ruling terror group.

“Israel did the strike in Doha, which was a terrible thing. It was unsuccessful as a military operation and that led to Israel being globally isolated and we used that dynamic in order to push them into a deal that now, today, they are quite happy with,” Kushner says. “But ultimately it turned out to be great for them and great for the people of Gaza.”

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