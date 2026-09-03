Israeli triathletes barred from race in Northern Ireland after organizer objects

Israeli athletes who were due to compete in an international triathlon in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry this weekend will no longer be taking part, race organizers say.

North West Triathlon Club (NWTC) says it made “strong representations” that it cannot support the participation of four Israeli athletes in the Europe Triathlon Cup.

But Julie Middleton, a member of the legislative Northern Ireland assembly for the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party, says the fact the Israeli quartet was barred from a race set to feature up to 200 athletes from around the world is “an awful reflection on Londonderry.”

Middleton adds: “An international sporting event that should showcase our city’s hospitality and openness has instead become associated with the exclusion of athletes because they are Israeli.”

NWTC, in a social media statement, says it became aware of the potential participation of Israeli athletes only when the provisional entry list for Saturday’s race was published on the World Triathlon website.

“NWTC immediately made strong representations to Triathlon Ireland and Europe Triathlon and made clear in the strongest possible terms that it could not support their participation in the circumstances,” the organization says.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, athletes representing Israel will not be participating in the City of Derry Triathlon on Saturday…There will be no Israeli representation competing at this event.”

The NWTC says their stance isn’t “directed at anyone because of their religion or ethnicity, but is a position “concerning representation of the State of Israel in international sport and the attempt to present normality on the international sporting stage while Palestinians continue to suffer.”

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said it “became aware of potential protest activity in relation to the event through social media.”