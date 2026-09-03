Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

30-year-old shot dead in Nazareth, the fourth man murdered there in less than a day

By Noam Lehmann Today, 12:43 am
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A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Nazareth this evening, the fourth homicide victim in the northern Arab city in less than 24 hours.

He is identified in Arabic media as Mahmoud Biatra.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at Nazareth’s Holy Family Hospital, where medics rushed him after finding him without a pulse and not breathing, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Earlier Thursday, police announced the arrest of 15 people suspected of involvement in gang violence, after three men were shot dead in Nazareth on Wednesday night in what police said was part of an “internal dispute between criminal gangs in the city.”

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