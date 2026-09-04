US said crafting post-Iran war strategy to create regional alliances against Tehran, expand Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump’s administration is crafting a post-Iran war strategy that will aim to build a regional alliance of US allies against Iran, while also expanding the Abraham Accords, the Axios news site reports.

The plan is still in its initial stages of being formed, and the administration doesn’t plan to implement it until after the October 27 Israeli election and November 3 US midterms, Axios says.

Given that it is framed as a postwar strategy, it ostensibly will require an end to the conflict with Iran, which the US has struggled to do on its terms after launching the war with Israel over six months ago.

The plan will see the formation of a regional alliance, with the US serving as a guarantor, a US official tells Axios, without elaborating on what that would mean.

The plan will also see a regional effort to implement the Board of Peace’s Hamas disarmament plan, which has stalled amid opposition from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The plan envisions a security agreement between Israel and Syria and further implementation of the US-brokered framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Both will likely require Israel to withdraw from buffer zones it has established in Syria and Lebanon.

It also envisions expanding the Abraham Accords, including through a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The latter objective will be particularly difficult to achieve, given that Riyadh insists on the establishment of an irreversible pathway to Palestinian statehood — something both Netanyahu and many of his political rivals have ruled out completely.

While sources acknowledged that the results of the upcoming Israeli election will likely impact the chances of the initiative succeeding, they insist that the administration will be moving ahead regardless of who is in power in Jerusalem.