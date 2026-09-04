Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026
South Korean official confirms potential military mission in Hormuz being considered
South Korea is reviewing practical options, including military measures, for supporting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and claims that Seoul had provided no assistance on the issue were “not true,” a presidential Blue House official says.
The official says South Korea-US security talks are “not currently progressing” and semiconductors are among the issues under discussion between the allies.
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