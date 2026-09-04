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Ben Gvir places Likud defector Gotliv in No. 2 spot on Otzma Yehudit list

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National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, left, and Likud MK Tally Gotliv at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, November 10, 2025 (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, left, and Likud MK Tally Gotliv at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, November 10, 2025 (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir says that Tally Gotliv — who joined his Otzma Yehudit party in a deal with Likud — will be number 2 on the faction’s electoral slate.

In a joint statement to the press, Ben Gvir says Gotliv is “one of the bravest and most insistent ideologues in the Knesset. Everyone can agree that Tally is not just a member of Knesset but a true force multiplier.”

After she was placed in the 20th spot on the Likud list following the party’s primary, Gotliv indicated she was open to joining another faction. Yesterday, Likud announced a deal to have her move to Otzma Yehudit without facing any consequences, seemingly helping her preserve her parliamentary immunity and avoid prosecution for exposing the identity of a Shin Bet agent.

In her own comments today, Gotliv praises Otzma Yehudit for “reaching legislative heights” in the Knesset and Ben Gvir for being a “fearless minister.”

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