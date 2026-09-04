Report: Rabbis meeting Trump asked him to help yeshiva students seeking to evade IDF conscription

Hasidic rabbis meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday reportedly urged him to intervene on behalf of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students in Israel seeking to evade military service.

A letter was also crafted on behalf of rabbis from the anti-Zionist Satmar sect who participated in the meeting with a list of specific requests from Trump on the issue, but the initiative was blocked at the last minute, according to Hebrew media reports.

The issue was still raised during the meeting, along with other issues pertaining to the ultra-Orthodox community, such as education and the welfare of Haredi prisoners in the US.

Days after speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition, Vice President JD Vance met with an assembly of prominent Hasidic rabbis in the White House’s Roosevelt Room alongside congressional leaders. The group then migrated to the Oval Office to meet with President Trump,… pic.twitter.com/tPHosTBAsF — AF Post (@AFpost) September 4, 2026