Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Report: Rabbis meeting Trump asked him to help yeshiva students seeking to evade IDF conscription

Today, 7:29 pm
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Hasidic rabbis meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday reportedly urged him to intervene on behalf of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students in Israel seeking to evade military service.

A letter was also crafted on behalf of rabbis from the anti-Zionist Satmar sect who participated in the meeting with a list of specific requests from Trump on the issue, but the initiative was blocked at the last minute, according to Hebrew media reports.

The issue was still raised during the meeting, along with other issues pertaining to the ultra-Orthodox community, such as education and the welfare of Haredi prisoners in the US.

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