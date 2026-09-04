Huckabee: Settler violence is ‘damaging the image of Israel as a nation’

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says the scourge of settler violence against Palestinians across the West Bank is damaging Israel’s reputation around the world.

“It’s not just damaging the reputation of all of the people — of the Israelis who legally, safely, and quite frankly, very responsibly live in Judea and Samaria — but it’s really damaging the image of Israel as a nation and a people,” Huckabee says in an interview with the Kan public broadcaster’s radio station.

“And I find that unfortunate because right now, Israel needs to have all the friends it can get,” Huckabee adds. “It doesn’t need any more enemies. And the actions of a tiny minority can stain the reputation of people that deserve to be respected, appreciated.”

Asked about the future of the war against Iran, Huckabee says “the Iranians are in an incredibly weakened position, militarily, and absolutely they’re weakened economically. The president’s actions, both militarily and economically, have put them in a very difficult position. They may pretend that they’re doing just fine, but I don’t think anybody who looks at their situation honestly believes that.”