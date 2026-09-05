Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
Argentina must return Nazi-looted painting to owner’s rightful heir, judge rules
MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina — Argentina must return an 18th-century painting stolen by Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector to the rightful owner’s heir, a judge rules.
“Portrait of a Lady” by Italian artist Giacomo Ceruti was missing for eight decades before being photographed last year hanging in the home of the daughter of a senior SS officer who had fled to Argentina after World War II.
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