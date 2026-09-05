Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Argentina must return Nazi-looted painting to owner’s rightful heir, judge rules

By AFP Today, 3:44 pm
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Visual arts teacher Ariel Bassano speaks in front of a painting identified as "Portrait of a Lady," stolen by the Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector, as it is displayed at the Public Prosecutor's Office in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on September 3, 2025. (AFP)
Visual arts teacher Ariel Bassano speaks in front of a painting identified as "Portrait of a Lady," stolen by the Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector, as it is displayed at the Public Prosecutor's Office in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on September 3, 2025. (AFP)

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina — Argentina must return an 18th-century painting stolen by Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector to the rightful owner’s heir, a judge rules.

“Portrait of a Lady” by Italian artist Giacomo Ceruti was missing for eight decades before being photographed last year hanging in the home of the daughter of a senior SS officer who had fled to Argentina after World War II.

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