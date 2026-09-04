Lebanon reports at least 3 killed, over 20 hurt in Israeli strikes following Hezbollah drone attack
Israeli strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon late on Friday killed at least three people and injured 23, the Lebanese health ministry says, without differentiating between combatants and civilians.
The ministry says strikes hit five locations in the southern Tyre and Nabatieh regions and the Bekaa region in the east, following a Hezbollah drone attack on Israeli troops operating in the IDF’s southern Lebanon security zone.
Settlers reportedly torch Palestinian farmland, attack convoy making condolence visit
Israeli settlers torched farmland in the central West Bank Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir earlier this evening, according to Arabic media reports.
مستوطنون يشعلون النيران في أراضي المواطنين بمنطقة شعب اللوز غربي المغير شمال شرقي رام الله#فيديو pic.twitter.com/DIJg5AGmRf
— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) September 4, 2026
Reporter and activist Andrey Khrzhanovskiy also reports that settlers attacked a convoy of Palestinian vehicles traveling to al-Mughayyir earlier today in order to offer their condolences to the families of two teens shot dead earlier this week by Israeli forces.
The IDF and settlers raided al-Mughayyir on Wednesday after settlers claimed that residents had stolen their livestock. A clash broke out, leading Israeli troops to open fire.
Khrzhanovskiy posts footage from today’s attack, which shows two middle-aged men with their shirts and faces bloodied and their vehicle damaged.
The activist-journalist says the settlers blocked the convoy and then proceeded to hurl rocks at the cars, beat the passengers inside with clubs and pepper-spray them.
One of the vehicles was also stolen during the attack, Khrzhanovskiy says.
Two men were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, though an ambulance trying to reach the scene was blocked by the settlers, the activist claims.
The IDF eventually arrived at the scene and fired tear gas at Palestinians from al-Mughayyir who had gathered to try and push back the attacking settlers, the activist says.
It was one of many attacks reported throughout the West Bank on Friday.
The Palestinian Authority’s official Wafa news site says several Palestinians suffered from tear gas inhalation during a raid by Israeli soldiers and settlers of the Bedouin Khallat al-Nahla hamlet.
مستوطنون يهاجمون محيط منازل فلسطينيين في خلة النحلة جنوب بيت لحم بالضفة الغربية، بحماية قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/S6HABKy3Fy
— الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) September 4, 2026
Wafa says settlers also raided several homes in the Bedouin hamlet of Khirbet al-Hamma in the Jordan Valley of the West Bank.
???? שישי בלילה – מתנחבלים (אחד מהם הולך עם קסדה צבאית) פלשו לעוד כפר פלסטיני בגדה המערבית והתגרו עם התושבים באזור
זאת המטרה שלהם, להצית פה אינתיפאדה pic.twitter.com/hGaNtv0OVk
— Arbel – ארבל ???? (@ArbelReports) September 4, 2026
There are no reports of any arrests made, and there is no immediate comment from the IDF on any of these incidents.
IDF says it’s striking Hezbollah targets after explosive drone launched at troops in south Lebanon
The IDF says it is currently carrying out strikes on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon after the terror group launched an explosive drone at troops this evening.
The drone that Hezbollah launched at Israeli forces was shot down by troops of the Commando Brigade operating in the IDF’s southern Lebanon security zone, the military says, adding that no soldiers were injured in the incident.
“This constitutes a blatant violation [of the ceasefire] by the Hezbollah terror organization,” the IDF says in a statement.
In response, the military says it is carrying out a wave of strikes in southern Lebanon.
Netanyahu’s former strategic adviser gives first interview since PM revealed their affair on live TV in 1993
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former strategic adviser Dr. Ruth Bar has given her first interview since the premier revealed their extramarital affair on live national television in 1993.
Netanyahu was running in a Likud leadership primary at the time and an anonymous caller had phoned his home and threatened his wife Sara, who picked up, that if he didn’t pull out of the race, a tape would be released showing the extramarital affair.
Netanyahu decided to get ahead of the news and rushed to the studio of what was then Channel 1, where he confessed to the affair on live TV.
Bar tells the Maariv news site’s Ben Caspit that she only learned of Netanyahu’s plan to go public about their affair moments before he went on air.
Reflecting on the interview during Channel 12’s Friday evening news broadcast, Caspit notes that there never actually was a tape of the affair.
He also notes that both Netanyahu and Bar’s marriages survived the affair.
Bar managed to remain largely anonymous and was able to have a successful career as a psychologist and strategic consultant. She is about to publish a book, Moah Tahat Hashpa’ah (Brain under influence), about decision-making mechanisms and branding strategies.
Caspit says she reached out to him to conduct the interview because of the book’s imminent publication, and that the timing of the interview, less than two months before elections, is coincidental.
Caspit says Bar’s affair with Netanyahu lasted for several years but that she was completely cut out of the premier’s circle once it became public.
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