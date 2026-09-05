Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

US ambassador insists there is no Israeli plan to force Palestinians out of Gaza

By AFP Today, 12:42 pm
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The US ambassador to Israel says that there was no plan underway to force Palestinians out of Gaza, after Israeli ministers laid out ideas on how to remove the war-battered territory’s two million people.

“I can tell you categorically there is no plan of the Israelis to displace people out of Gaza against their will,” Ambassador Mike Huckabee tells reporters as he visited Palestinian-Americans in the West Bank.

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