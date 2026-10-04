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Iran FM: There is no military solution to conflict with US

By AFP Today, 11:03 am
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that there is no military solution to his country’s conflict with the United States, with talks on ending the war apparently at an impasse.

“If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before, and we will defend ourselves with even more force,” Araghchi says at a gathering of foreign ambassadors. “There is no military solution, nor any solution based on new sanctions.”

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