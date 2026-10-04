Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
Iran FM: There is no military solution to conflict with US
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that there is no military solution to his country’s conflict with the United States, with talks on ending the war apparently at an impasse.
“If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before, and we will defend ourselves with even more force,” Araghchi says at a gathering of foreign ambassadors. “There is no military solution, nor any solution based on new sanctions.”
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