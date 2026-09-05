Huckabee calls for ‘severe consequences’ to stop West Bank violence during visit to town targeted by settlers

The US ambassador to Israel calls for “severe consequences” to stop violence in the West Bank as he met Palestinian-Americans who have reported attacks from Israeli settlers.

“Our clear message is that crime is crime, terror is terror. When people do it they should have an expectation that they will have severe consequences,” Mike Huckabee tells reporters as he visited the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, which has a high number of US citizens, but he declined to criticize Israel.