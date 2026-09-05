Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
US military says it destroyed three IRGC-linked oil tankers in retaliation to Iranian fire
WASHINGTON — The US military says it struck and destroyed three oil tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after the Iranian paramilitary organization fired on American warships.
“Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo… in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) says in a statement on X.
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 5, 2026
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