Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

US military says it destroyed three IRGC-linked oil tankers in retaliation to Iranian fire

By AFP Today, 4:57 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

WASHINGTON — The US military says it struck and destroyed three oil tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after the Iranian paramilitary organization fired on American warships.

“Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo… in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) says in a statement on X.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.