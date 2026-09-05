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‘The Jew hate knows no boundaries’: Huckabee joins Israel in bashing UK’s Miliband over ‘horrific’ Gaza stories video

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Britain’s Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband speaks during a press conference with Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares at the Palacio de Viana in Madrid, Spain, July 29, 2026. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband speaks during a press conference with Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares at the Palacio de Viana in Madrid, Spain, July 29, 2026. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)

The Foreign Ministry bashes British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband after he put out a video on the “horrific” stories he was told about Israel allegedly blocking medications to the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry denies in a statement that Israel has blocked medicines from entering Gaza or that Palestinians there are prevented from seeking medical treatment abroad, saying Miliband “is well aware of all this.”

“The UK is a member of the International Gaza Support Center, which facilitates the delivery of medical aid to the Gaza Strip,” the statement adds, referring to the US-led coordination center in Kiryat Gat. Israel is reportedly considering expelling British representatives from the center amid growing tensions between London and Jerusalem over a controversial West Bank settlement project.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also slams Miliband, saying, “The Brits have lost it.”

“The Jew hate of their government knows no boundaries and knows no facts,” Huckabee writes on X, without noting Miliband is Jewish.

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