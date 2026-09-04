Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026
Lebanon reports at least 3 killed, over 20 hurt in Israeli strikes following Hezbollah drone attack
Israeli strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon late on Friday killed at least three people and injured 23, the Lebanese health ministry says, without differentiating between combatants and civilians.
The ministry says strikes hit five locations in the southern Tyre and Nabatieh regions and the Bekaa region in the east, following a Hezbollah drone attack on Israeli troops operating in the IDF’s southern Lebanon security zone.
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