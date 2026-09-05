Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Putin tells Witkoff and Kushner that Russia will do its utmost to ensure their safety

By Reuters Today, 8:55 pm
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Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, second left, and Jared Kushner prior to the talks at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin, in Moscow, on September 5, 2026. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, second left, and Jared Kushner prior to the talks at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin, in Moscow, on September 5, 2026. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin tells US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that contacts between Moscow and Washington are always beneficial, and that Russia finds it convenient to work with them.

Witkoff says US President Donald Trump sent his best wishes to Putin and thanks him for a ceasefire during the US delegation’s visit. Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ensure the safety of the mediators.

The two US special representatives arrived in Moscow for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

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