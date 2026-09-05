Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
Putin tells Witkoff and Kushner that Russia will do its utmost to ensure their safety
Russian President Vladimir Putin tells US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that contacts between Moscow and Washington are always beneficial, and that Russia finds it convenient to work with them.
Witkoff says US President Donald Trump sent his best wishes to Putin and thanks him for a ceasefire during the US delegation’s visit. Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ensure the safety of the mediators.
The two US special representatives arrived in Moscow for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here