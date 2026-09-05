Zelensky says he spoke with Witkoff and Kushner as they hold truce talks in Moscow

US President Volodymyr Zelensky says that he spoke with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have already started their talks with Russia.

The US envoys are expected in Kyiv tomorrow.

Zelensky says that Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow from now on, and also on Sunday and Monday. He says he expects Russia to do the same regarding Kyiv.

“I have just spoken with the US president’s envoys,” Zelensky says on Telegram. “From the moment of this conversation, we are ready to observe a ceasefire in airstrikes against the cities involved in the negotiation process.”