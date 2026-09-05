Report: Members of US military’s Joint Staff polygraphed over leaks on munition shortages caused by Iran war

Some 50 members of the US military’s Joint Staff have been polygraphed in an extraordinary move over suspected leaks to journalists, including on the matter of the shortage of critical munitions caused by the Iran war, the New York Times reports.
The newspaper, citing officials briefed on the move, says that military officers and civilian employees were questioned in August as to whether they leaked classified information to journalists.
According to the report, 1,500-2,000 people work for the Joint Staff, “which coordinates operations, policy and war plans with combatant commanders around the world.”
“I’ve never seen polygraphs employed this broadly or at this seniority level,” Rear Adm. Donald J. Guter, a retired top judge advocate general for the Navy tells the newspaper. “In my experience, it’s unprecedented.”
CNN reported last month that the US military has used up close to 80 percent of its interceptors for the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system and approximately 50% of its Patriot interceptors, leaving the supply of those munitions “dangerously low.” Other outlets have also reported on shortages.
In a statement to the Times, the Pentagon says it “does not comment on internal personnel or investigative matters but takes all leaks of classified national security information extremely seriously and investigates accordingly.”
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