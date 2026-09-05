Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026
Police reportedly authorize Bnei Brak to block neighborhood to traffic over Shabbat
Channel 13 news reports that police have authorized the Bnei Brak Municipality to block traffic during Shabbat to a neighborhood with a significant secular population on the outskirts of the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city.
The municipality last week confirmed ordering dumpsters and other objects be placed at the entrance to the neighborhood, after complaints from secular residents of the area.
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