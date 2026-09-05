Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Police reportedly authorize Bnei Brak to block neighborhood to traffic over Shabbat

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Dumpsters are placed on a road at the entrance to a neighborhood that has a significant secular population, in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, ahead of Shabbat on August 29, 2026. (Screenshot: X/Tuvya Yagelnik)
Dumpsters are placed on a road at the entrance to a neighborhood that has a significant secular population, in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, ahead of Shabbat on August 29, 2026. (Screenshot: X/Tuvya Yagelnik)

Channel 13 news reports that police have authorized the Bnei Brak Municipality to block traffic during Shabbat to a neighborhood with a significant secular population on the outskirts of the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city.

The municipality last week confirmed ordering dumpsters and other objects be placed at the entrance to the neighborhood, after complaints from secular residents of the area.

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