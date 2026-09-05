Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 5, 2026

Greek air force jet crashes during annual aerial show, sparking fire

By AP Today, 6:18 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Smoke rises after a Hellenic Air Force F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed, during the Athens Flying Week airshow at Tanagra Air Force Base, north of Athens, Greece, September 5, 2026. (AP Photo)
Smoke rises after a Hellenic Air Force F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed, during the Athens Flying Week airshow at Tanagra Air Force Base, north of Athens, Greece, September 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek air force jet has crashed at an aerial show north of Athens, starting a fire that sends large plumes of black smoke into the air in front of several thousand spectators.

There are no injuries among the attendees following the crash of the twin-seat Phantom F4 jet that occurred during a low-altitude maneuver.

Air force officials in Greece make no immediate comment on the status of the two airmen, noting that rescue crews are hampered by the fire on the grounds of Tanagra air force base, 60 kilometers (about 40 miles) north of Athens.

Eleven water-dropping planes and helicopters are assisting 85 firefighters in an effort to contain the blaze, which remains at some distance from the viewing area at Athens Flying Week, an annual air show.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.