Greek air force jet crashes during annual aerial show, sparking fire

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek air force jet has crashed at an aerial show north of Athens, starting a fire that sends large plumes of black smoke into the air in front of several thousand spectators.

There are no injuries among the attendees following the crash of the twin-seat Phantom F4 jet that occurred during a low-altitude maneuver.

Air force officials in Greece make no immediate comment on the status of the two airmen, noting that rescue crews are hampered by the fire on the grounds of Tanagra air force base, 60 kilometers (about 40 miles) north of Athens.

Eleven water-dropping planes and helicopters are assisting 85 firefighters in an effort to contain the blaze, which remains at some distance from the viewing area at Athens Flying Week, an annual air show.