Lapid names Yesh Atid candidates running on B’Yachad slate

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid reveals the members of his Yesh Atid party who will be included on B’Yachad’s electoral slate in the October 27 election.

In the No. 2 spot behind Lapid is MK Meirav Ben-Ari, followed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon, MK Meirav Cohen and MK Ram Ben Barak, with women holding four of the top 10 spots allocated to Yesh Atid and seven of the top 15.

As part of Lapid’s agreement with former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who leads B’Yachad, Yesh Atid will receive four of the top 10 spots on the joint list of candidates and around half of the first 15 spots overall.

The unveiling of the list comes after five sitting Yesh Atid lawmakers announced they won’t run in the coming election with B’Yachad, amid a recent slump in the polls, though sources in the party say they remain faction members and will assist the campaign.

“If we want to rehabilitate the country, there is no better way to do so than to empower these people,” Lapid says in a post to party activists.