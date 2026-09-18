Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026
Kerem Shalom crossing on Gaza border to be closed Sunday, Monday for Yom Kippur
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The Kerem Shalom border crossing with the Gaza Strip will be closed on Sunday and Monday due to Yom Kippur, Israeli authorities announce.
“Beyond these two days, crossings continue to operate at a stable volume to meet the needs identified by the international community, with hundreds of aid trucks entering Gaza daily,” says the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories in a statement.
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