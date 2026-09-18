Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

Kerem Shalom crossing on Gaza border to be closed Sunday, Monday for Yom Kippur

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:09 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Kerem Shalom border crossing with the Gaza Strip will be closed on Sunday and Monday due to Yom Kippur, Israeli authorities announce.

“Beyond these two days, crossings continue to operate at a stable volume to meet the needs identified by the international community, with hundreds of aid trucks entering Gaza daily,” says the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories in a statement.

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