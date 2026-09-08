Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026
IDF says Air Force hit terror operative in Gaza City, Hamas infrastructure in Strip’s south
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The Israeli Air Force targeted a terror operative in Gaza City and struck Hamas infrastructure sites in the Strip’s south a short while ago, according to the military.
Palestinian media reports that the strike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood wounded several people.
The strikes in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis also wounded several Palestinians, according to the reports.
The IDF says it will provide further details on the strikes later.
متابعة| استهداف من الطيران الحربي على منزل يعود لعائلة فروانة في بطن السمين جنوب خانيونس. pic.twitter.com/AwGjcCz0M7
— فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) September 8, 2026
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