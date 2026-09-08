Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

IDF says Air Force hit terror operative in Gaza City, Hamas infrastructure in Strip’s south

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:12 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli Air Force targeted a terror operative in Gaza City and struck Hamas infrastructure sites in the Strip’s south a short while ago, according to the military.

Palestinian media reports that the strike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood wounded several people.

The strikes in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis also wounded several Palestinians, according to the reports.

The IDF says it will provide further details on the strikes later.

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