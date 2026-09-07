Key updates
IDF reportedly strikes southern Lebanon after warning it would target Hezbollah site
The Israeli army demanded that residents of Deir al-Zahrani in southern Lebanon leave a specific zone ahead of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah.
“Hezbollah’s terrorist activity compels the IDF to act forcefully against it,” the army says, adding that it was targeting a “Hezbollah terrorist facility.”
Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television channel later reports Israeli airstrikes on Deir Zahrani.
Hormuz traffic dips to lowest since May after US, Iranian strikes on ships
An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz per day over the past 10 days, the lowest since May, according to shipping data, after US and Iranian strikes on tankers.
The 10-day moving average was 10 yesterday, down from more than 15 on Friday and nearly 13 on Saturday, data from analytics firm Kpler found.
Only two vessels passed through the strait on Saturday, while six went through yesterday, mostly using the Iranian route.
Reports: Palestinian shot dead in clash after settlers enter West Bank village to retrieve downed drone
A Palestinian man has reportedly been killed after a clash between residents of a West Bank village, settlers, and IDF troops.
According to the Ynet news site, residents of the village of Hajjaj, east of Qalqilya, threw rocks at a drone that Israeli settlers had flown above the village.
When the settlers entered the village to collect the drone, they clashed with the residents, Ynet says, adding that IDF soldiers fired shots at Palestinians who threw rocks toward them.
Omar Muhammad Tubasi, 20, was shot dead in the clashes, according to the official Palestinian Authority Wafa news outlet, which cited the PA’s Health Ministry.
The military has yet to comment on the incident.
♦️ דיווח פלסטיני: "מתנחלים, תחת חסות חיילים, תקפו את הכפר חג'ה שרק', ממזרח לקלקיליה, ופתחו באש על אזרחים.
הסהר האדום: שני בני אדם נפצעו מירי חי בראש ובחזה במהלך מתקפה של מתנחלים על הכפר חג'ה שרק'." pic.twitter.com/RSzPHdutKl
— Asslan Khalil (@KhalilAsslan) September 6, 2026
Top US official says there may not be a nuclear deal with Iran, but ability to build bomb may be destroyed
US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright says Washington may not reach a nuclear agreement with Iran, and that it may aim to simply destroy their ability to build a nuclear bomb.
“There may not be a nuclear agreement. It may be simply destroying their capabilities to do it [build a nuclear bomb]. An agreement may await the next administration in Iran. We simply don’t know that,” Wright tells the ABC news outlet.
Iran’s nuclear program, the issue that contributed to the outbreak of the war, was meant to be addressed in negotiations that fell apart soon after the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.
At least 5 dead after Amazon cargo plan crashes while overshooting runway in Miami
CHICAGO, Illinois — At least five people died when an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport, prompting the closure of all runways and taxiways, local officials say.
Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport’s diagonal runway just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and struck multiple vehicles on the ground, officials say, during a news conference.
Amazon and the Miami-Dade Aviation Department earlier confirmed that an incident occurred as the plane was trying to land.
Five people were also injured in the crash, including three who are in critical condition, officials say.
All runways and taxiways at the Miami airport were closed as of 3 p.m. EDT. Travelers should “expect significant delays and potential cancellations,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says in a post on X.
The cargo airline does not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
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