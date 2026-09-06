2 London apartments near Israeli embassy thought to be owned by Khamenei go up for sale

Two apartments thought to be owned by Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and located close to the Israeli embassy in London have been put on the market, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The two apartments, acquired through various intermediaries in 2014 and 2016, are located on the sixth and seventh floors of a building on the same street as the embassy, Palace Green in Kensington, British media reported earlier this year.

At the time, the Daily Mail quoted a terrorism and security specialist saying that the location of the apartments meant that “Iran owns the view into the back of the Israeli Embassy from less than 50 meters away.”

Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Iran’s supreme leader earlier this year after his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the opening strikes of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28.

According to the Sunday Times, the apartments were put up for sale after Iranian banker Ali Ansari, accused of being a frontman for Khamenei, was placed under sanctions.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Ansari subsequently defaulted on the mortgages, the newspaper alleged, so the British government decided the properties should be sold.

One of the apartments was bought for £19 million ($25.6 million) in 2016, but is now on the market for £12 million ($16.2 million). The second apartment was bought in 2014 for £16.75 million ($22.6 million), but as there is no public listing, the current sale price is unknown.

The report said the apartments at 3a Palace Green, close to Kensington Palace Gardens, have servants’ quarters and private roof terraces.

Advertisement

The two apartments are part of a much wider international property portfolio linked to Khamenei. A Bloomberg investigation cited by UK media earlier this year said the holdings were worth hundreds of millions of dollars and included more than a dozen properties in London, with some purchases routed through Ansari and layers of shell companies.

Ansari was sanctioned by the UK in October 2025 over alleged ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In announcing the sanctions, British authorities described him as a “corrupt Iranian banker and businessman” who “facilitated and provided support to hostile activity.”

He was then sanctioned by the United States in July, with the Treasury accusing him of using overseas real estate and commercial holdings to benefit Khamenei, other Iranian elites and the IRGC.

Ansari has denied having any financial or personal relationship with Khamenei or the IRGC and has said he would challenge the sanctions against him.

The properties’ proximity to the Israeli embassy has drawn particular scrutiny amid British investigations into alleged Iranian surveillance operations. Terrorism and security specialist Roger Macmillan told the Daily Mail in March that the apartments could be used to monitor and photograph embassy staff and visitors, enable audio capture of outdoor conversations of embassy personnel, as well as facilitate “laser-assisted monitoring of window vibrations to extract speech from the inside.”

The close range would also allow hacking of embassy wireless networks to monitor internet traffic, he warned.

In March, two men appeared in a London court accused of spying for Iran on targets including the Israeli Embassy, the Israeli consulate and Jewish institutions in the capital.