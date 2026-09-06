US envoys discussed ‘substantive plans’ with Putin for ending Ukraine war — White House
US envoys discussed “substantive plans” for next steps toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine during their meeting Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House says.
US President Donald Trump’s business partner Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner “discussed substantive plans for next steps, which will be announced in the coming weeks, and look forward to equally productive meetings tomorrow in Ukraine,” a White House official says in a statement to AFP.
Anti-government protester expected to be charged with incitement to terror — report
An anti-government activist is expected to be indicted on charges of incitement to terror in the coming days, Channel 13 reports, over social media posts allegedly inciting violence against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others.
Yolanda Yavor, a lecturer at Tel Aviv University, was arrested in November for Facebook posts that called, among other things, for the people to launch a “real rebellion” against the “traitor” Netanyahu.
According to Channel 13, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman have decided that, pending a hearing, Yavor will stand trial on charges of incitement to terror.
The decision has sparked criticism, however, with an unnamed source close to Yavor telling Channel 13 that Netanyahu’s Likud party “exerted pressure” on Baharav-Miara and Aisman to put her on trial.
Yavor’s attorney, Oshrat Kirma, accuses the legal officials of pushing the case through immediately following a request from Likud to expedite the process.
“There is no doubt that the motives here are political,” she says in remarks carried by Channel 13.
Report: Palestinian man thrown out of IDF vehicle after being detained, beaten
A Palestinian man was reportedly thrown out of an Israeli military vehicle on Saturday outside the West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir, after he was detained and beaten by soldiers, according to the left-wing Israeli group Looking the Occupation in the Eye.
The organization posts footage of a man lying on the ground covering his face, as soldiers close the back door of a military vehicle, apparently after tossing the man out onto the ground.
The man lies motionless on the ground as the military vehicle drives away. A second person can be seen approaching him as the video cuts off.
“After being detained, interrogated and beaten – a Palestinian man was thrown of a military vehicle and the soldiers continued on their way,” Looking the Occupation in the Eye writes on X.
There is no comment on the incident from the IDF.
Holy Shabbat.
Al-Mughayyir, Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate.
After being detained, interrogated and beaten – a Palestinian man was thrown of a military vehicle and the soldiers continued on their way.
Don't bother "our finest sons" with questions about morality, the code… pic.twitter.com/XCkFrSjJUH
— מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) September 5, 2026
Top UTJ rabbi confirms Gafni, Maklev are standing down, says candidate list needed ‘refresh’
Rabbi Dov Lando, the leading rabbinic authority for the Degel Hatorah faction of the United Torah Judaism party, confirms that veteran lawmakers Moshe Gafni and Uri Maklev will not stand in the upcoming election.
Following media reports on the matter earlier tonight, Lando’s office publishes a statement confirming that the 96-year-old rabbi wrote to Gafni and Maklev this evening to inform them of this decision.
Lando “warmly thanked the men for their activity in recent years in total obedience with [religious leaders], and in particular in their fight for the position of yeshiva students” as exempt from the military draft, his office says.
“However, due to the need to refresh the Knesset members, the two will leave the Knesset in order to bring in new representatives,” the statement adds.
Earlier, Hebrew media outlets reported that the decision to oust Maklev and Gafni was a result of internal struggle over Degel HaTorah’s political direction and its relations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling government, particularly after UTJ failed to secure the passage of a law broadly exempting Haredi men from military service.
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