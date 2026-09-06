Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Zamir calls military’s snap drill of multi-front fighting ‘message to our enemies’

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:53 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks with troops at the Tzeelim training base in southern Israel, during a major snap drill, September 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks with troops at the Tzeelim training base in southern Israel, during a major snap drill, September 6, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military’s snap drill today is “a message to our enemies.”

“The IDF is capable, prepared and ready to defend the State of Israel, and prepared to act quickly and attack with force anyone who tries to harm us,” Zamir says while visiting troops taking part in the exercise.

“Our message is clear — anyone who tries to harm the State of Israel and its citizens will face a determined, prepared and ready IDF, and will pay an immediate and very heavy price,” he adds.

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