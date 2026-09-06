Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Woman aged around 70 shot, seriously wounded in Qalansawe

Today, 7:32 am
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A woman aged around 70 was shot and wounded in the central city of Qalansawe, the Magen David Adom emergency service says.

The woman is in serious condition and has been taken to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, medics say.

There is no immediate comment from police and no reports of arrests.

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