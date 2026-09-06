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Iran says it will declare ‘prohibited zone’ near Strait of Hormuz in coming days

By AFP Today, 10:24 pm
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Iran’s top security chief Mohsen Rezaei said his country would establish a “prohibited zone” near the Strait of Hormuz, state media report.

“In the coming days, a prohibited zone will be announced outside the Strait of Hormuz. This zone will start from the US Navy’s blockade line and include areas of the Persian Gulf. Any ship entering this new zone will be placed on the sanctions list” of Iran, Rezaei tells state TV.

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