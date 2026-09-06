Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 6, 2026

Israeli embassy demands Belgium apologize for condemning killing of Gaza aid worker, citing post describing him as Hamas fighter

By Nava Freiberg 6 September 2026, 11:55 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Israel’s embassy in Belgium demands an apology from Brussels over its condemnation of an IDF strike that killed an employee of the Belgian development agency Enabel in Gaza in April 2024, citing newly surfaced material that it says indicates the worker was in fact a Hamas fighter.

The embassy points to a post by a channel affiliated with Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade describing Abdallah Nabhan as a “mujahid” and showing him in uniform.

Following the strike, “Belgium summoned Israel’s ambassador, and international condemnation followed,” the embassy writes on X, saying, “before rushing to condemn Israel, facts matter…A public apology would be preferable, but a private one will also be accepted.”

The report has not been independently verified, and there is no immediate response from Belgium.

At the time of the strike, Belgium’s development minister said Nabhan, 33, and his seven-year-old son had been killed in eastern Rafah.

The embassy’s demand comes as Hamas and other Gaza terror groups have begun identifying slain combatants they had declined to name in recent years — some previously described as journalists or civilians — lending credence in certain cases to Israeli assertions that they were legitimate military targets and prompting a reassessment of previous reports.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.