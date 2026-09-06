Israeli embassy demands Belgium apologize for condemning killing of Gaza aid worker, citing post describing him as Hamas fighter

Israel’s embassy in Belgium demands an apology from Brussels over its condemnation of an IDF strike that killed an employee of the Belgian development agency Enabel in Gaza in April 2024, citing newly surfaced material that it says indicates the worker was in fact a Hamas fighter.

The embassy points to a post by a channel affiliated with Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade describing Abdallah Nabhan as a “mujahid” and showing him in uniform.

Following the strike, “Belgium summoned Israel’s ambassador, and international condemnation followed,” the embassy writes on X, saying, “before rushing to condemn Israel, facts matter…A public apology would be preferable, but a private one will also be accepted.”

The report has not been independently verified, and there is no immediate response from Belgium.

At the time of the strike, Belgium’s development minister said Nabhan, 33, and his seven-year-old son had been killed in eastern Rafah.

The Israeli Embassy is owed an apology! In April 2024, Abdallah Nabhan, an employee of Belgium’s development agency Enabel, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Belgium summoned Israel’s ambassador, and international condemnation followed. New evidence now indicates that… https://t.co/NXXVI2urJU pic.twitter.com/p3vJPZPesq — Israel in Belgium (@IsraelinBelgium) September 6, 2026

The embassy’s demand comes as Hamas and other Gaza terror groups have begun identifying slain combatants they had declined to name in recent years — some previously described as journalists or civilians — lending credence in certain cases to Israeli assertions that they were legitimate military targets and prompting a reassessment of previous reports.